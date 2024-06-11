Could Jonathan David be headed to Old Trafford?

ESPN's Rob Dawson reports that the Canada forward is on the radar of Manchester United as the Red Devils look to revamp their attacking options.

With Anthony Martial set to depart the club on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at month's end, Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund is the only recognized striker on the roster.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Ottawa, the 24-year-old David just completed his fourth season at Lille where he scored 19 league goals and 26 across all competitions. Lille's 71 Ligue 1 goals are a record for the club.

Internationally, David has scored 26 goals in 48 appearances for Canada

Dawson notes that David is of particular interest because he is headed into the final year of his current contract, which would be reflected in a lower transfer fee.

Among the United's other options are Brentford's England forward Ivan Toney and Bologna's Netherlands Under-23 forward Joshua Zirkzee.