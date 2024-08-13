Luke Shaw is set for another spell on the sidelines.

Manchester United announced on Tuesday the England left-back will miss the start of the Premier League season with a calf injury incurred in preseason training.

The Red Devils open their 2024-2025 Premier League campaign on Friday at Old Trafford against Fulham.

The team hopes to have Shaw back after the first international break of the season set for Sept. 1 to Sept. 9. That would mean Shaw would be unavailable for the Cottagers match, as well as a visit to Brighton and a home date with Liverpool.

A native of Kingston, Shaw is set to embark on his 13th Premier League season and 11th with United. He was limited to only 12 Premier League appearances last season with a long-term hamstring injury.

Shaw was named to England's squad for Euro 2024, despite the injury, and was able to return as a substitute in the semifinals before starting in the 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

With Tyrell Malacia's recovery from knee surgery not yet complete, the Red Devils will start the season without a recognized left-back.

Manager Erik ten Hag will likely employ centre-back Lisandro Martinez at the position as he did this past Saturday in United's defeat on penalties to Manchester City in the Community Shield.