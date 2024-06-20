Could Ruud van Nistelrooy be on his way back to England?

BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez reports the legendary Manchester United striker has held talks with Burnley over their managerial vacancy.

The relegated Clarets have been without a manager since Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich.

Van Nistelrooy, 47, has previous senior management experience at PSV. He spent a season at the Eredivisie giants, but resigned in the spring of 2023 citing a lack of support from the board. His club would finish as runners-up to Feyenoord.

A native of Oss, Netherlands, van Nistelrooy spent five seasons at Old Trafford from 2001 to 2006 where he scored 95 Premier League goals in 150 appearances and winning a Premier League title, FA Cup and League Cup. He also spent time at Real Madrid, Hamburg and Malaga.

Internationally, van Nistelrooy was capped 70 times by the Oranje, scoring 35 goals. He appeared at a World Cup and Euro.

Hafez notes that former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and ex-Fulham boss Scott Parker have also spoken to the club.

Former Liverpool and Manchester City forward Craig Bellamy is currently leading the team on an interim basis.