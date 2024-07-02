Erik ten Hag could have another familiar face at his disposal at Old Trafford next season.

According to multiple reports, Manchester United have begun talks with Bayern Munich over Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt, 24, is an Ajax academy product and spent two seasons under ten Hag at the club.

Fabrizio Romano reports the player is keen on the deal and it's now up to the two clubs to work out a transfer fee.

A native of Leiderdorp, de Ligt has spent the past two seasons in the Bundesliga following a €67 million move from Juventus.

Injuries have limited de Ligt's playing time at Bayern, making just 22 Bundesliga appearances last season. With the impending arrival of Germany centre-back Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen, de Ligt is likely to see playing time limited next season should he remain at Bayern.

Internationally, de Ligt has been capped 45 times by the Oranje and is currently with the national team at UEFA Euro 2024.

United is in the market for at least one central defender with Raphael Varane having departed on a free transfer.