Harry Maguire has a consequential summer ahead of him, Erik ten Hag says.

The Manchester United manager says his captain can't be happy with his situation at the club and has a decision to make about his future at Old Trafford.

Maguire, 30, lost his spot in ten Hag's preferred starting XI with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez his pairing in the centre of defence. When Martinez went down with a season-ending injury in April, Victor Lindelof emerged as Varane's partner with left-back Luke Shaw was played out of position at centre-back ahead of Maguire at times.

“Let’s say I’m happy he’s here and when we needed him he did his job,” the Dutchman told The Times' Henry Winter. “But it’s also a decision he has to make. No one would be happy with this situation – he is not, as well. He trains always on the best levels, so with 100 per-cent effort. So he handles that situation well and he’s in that manner and in his captaincy he’s important for the squad.”

A native of Sheffield and a product of the Sheffield United academy, Maguire just completed his fourth season with the Red Devils after arriving from Leicester City in an £80 million move, making him the world's most expensive defender in 2019.

Maguire made only 16 league appearances this past season and 31 across all competitions.

Despite falling out of favour at United, Maguire remains a regular selection for England manager Gareth Southgate and was named to the Team of the Tournament at this past fall's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

United takes on Manchester City in the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Sunday.