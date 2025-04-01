Ruben Amorim threw cold water on reports attaching his captain to Real Madrid.

The Manchester United manager says Bruno Fernandes is not for sale.

"No, it's not going to happen," Amorim said ahead of the team's visit to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. "He's not going anywhere because I've already told him."

Reports in the Spanish media linked Fernandes to Los Blancos over the weekend.

The 30-year-old Portugal midfielder is in his sixth season at Old Trafford. He has 16 goals across all competitions this season, including five goals in the week before the international break.

Fernandes, who signed from Sporting in a £67.6 million move in January of 2020, has been capped 78 times by Portugal and has appeared at two World Cups and two Euros.

United currently sits 13th in the table, trailing Chelsea by 12 points for the final Champions League place with 10 games remaining.

The team's only viable path to Champions League football next season is by winning Europa League. The team plays the first leg of its quarterfinals tie against Lyon on Apr. 10.