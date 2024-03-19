Uncapped Kobbie Mainoo has been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Brazil.

The move comes after a string of impressive performances by the 18-year-old Manchester United midfielder.

So, so deserved.



Kobbie Mainoo has received his first call-up to the @England senior squad 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#MUFC || #ThreeLions — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 19, 2024

A native of Stockport, Mainoo has previously represented England at a number of youth levels.

Mainoo made his league debut for the Red Devils last season, but has found himself increasingly ensconced into Erik ten Hag's first team this season, making 14 league appearances.

He scored his first Premier League goal last month, giving United a dramatic 4-3 victory over Wolves in stoppage time on Feb. 1.

Mainoo joins teammates Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire in the 25-man squad.

The Three Lions take on Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Saturday before hosting Belgium at the same venue on Tuesday.