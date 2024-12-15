MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mason Mount was consoled by his Manchester United teammates after sustaining a latest injury setback on Sunday.

The midfielder was substituted after only 14 minutes of the Premier League game against Manchester City after signaling to United's bench that he could not play on.

Mount dropped to the field at the Etihad Stadium and received treatment from a member of United's medical team, but had already indicated that a change needed to be made.

He was replaced by Kobbie Mainoo and, as he walked to the sideline, Mount was consoled by teammates including captain Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund. It was not immediately clear what the injury was.

Mount has endured an injury-disrupted time at United since joining from Chelsea last year and has been restricted to just eight Premier League starts since the beginning of last season.

