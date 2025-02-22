Manchester United rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, with Manuel Ugarte grabbing the 80th-minute equalizer with his first goal at club level in four years.

The Uruguay midfielder rescued a point from a largely inept performance from United by driving home a shot from the edge of the area eight minutes after Bruno Fernandes started the visitors’ fightback at Goodison Park by curling in a free kick.

United had been on course to slip to a third straight loss — and ninth defeat in 15 league matches since Ruben Amorim took charge in November — after first-half goals by Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

There was a late scare for United when Everton was awarded a penalty for a foul by Harry Maguire in the third minute of stoppage time but after a video review, the on-field referee changed his initial decision.

Everton faded halfway through the second half and United took advantage, though the comeback will not mask the big problems facing Amorim as he looks to get the fallen English giant up the standings from its current embarrassing position of 15th place.

Everton extended its unbeaten run under David Moyes, who returned for a second spell as manager last month, to six league games.

Ugarte's last club goal was for Portuguese team Famalicao in February 2021.

