Jonny Evans is staying at Old Trafford.

Manchester United announced a new one-year deal for the veteran centre-back on Friday.

The 36-year-old Belfast native rejoined the Red Devils last summer and made 30 appearances across all competitions with United experiencing an injury crisis in defence.

“I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season," Evans said in a statement. “To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege. Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager. Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead."

A United academy product, Evans made his senior debut with the team in 2007 and went on to make 131 Premier League appearances for the club over seven seasons before departing for West Brom in 2015. After three seasons in the Midlands, Evans joined Leicester City in 2018, spending four seasons with the club before returning to United.

For his career, Evans has made 379 Premier League appearances over 16 seasons, including a loan spell at Sunderland, putting him at 54th all-time in games played.

Over his career, Evans has won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups and a Champions League title.

Internationally, Evans serves as the captain of Northern Ireland and has been capped 107 times.