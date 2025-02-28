Alejandro Garnacho's early exit from Manchester United's 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday will cost him...literally.

Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday that the Argentina winger's punishment will be paying for a team meal.

Up 2-1 on the Tractor Boys in the 43rd, new United left-back Patrick Dorgu was shown a straight red for a harsh tackle on Omari Hutchinson. Reduced to 10 men, Amorim sacrificed Garnacho for Morocco full-back Noussair Mazraoui. Unhappy about being pulled, Garnacho headed straight up the tunnel, rather than returning to the bench with the rest of his teammates.

"I did some investigations and he went to the dressing room," Amorim said of Garnacho. "He changed his clothes because he was wet. He watched the game in the different [place], not on the bench. In the end of the game he was there, then he went home, so there's not an issue there, but I told them that in Manchester United everything is important and the perception in a big club is really important, so he's going to pay a dinner to all the team, and that's it."

The Portuguese manager says that Garnacho got the message clearly.

"I think he understands," Garnacho said. "He was subbed, he was playing well and has to go off in that moment of the game. It's hard to deal with everything, but they have to deal with everything. I just try to help them be better footballers."

After conceding an equalizer in first-half stoppage, United picked up all three points thanks to Harry Maguire's header in the 47th.

The win opened a 16-point gap between United in 13th and Ipswich in the first relegation spot in 18th.

United returns to action on Sunday when they look to continue their defence of the FA Cup with a visit from Fulham to Old Trafford in the fifth round.