Manchester United is set to drastically slash the size of its squad as it contends with no European football next season.

The Telegraph's James Drucker reports the team is looking to cut its senior team from 31 contracts to the low-20s. That number includes players out on loan.

Barring any sales, the team's transfer budget is believed to be in the neighbourhood of £100 million. The club's first summer signing is expected to be Brazil forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves. His release clause is set at £62.5 million, but the team is expected to pay it in three installments in order to bring down the initial outlay. England under-21 striker Liam Delap of relegated Ipswich Town is also said to be of keen interest, but the team faces competition from Chelsea who can offer Champions League football.

In terms of outgoings, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans and Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof are all out of contract and will be leaving the club. All three said their goodbyes to the Old Trafford faithful after the team's season-ending 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Loanees Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are all available for sale. Sancho's season-long loan with Chelsea included a mandatory £25 million permanent option, but the Blues are reportedly able to escape it with a £5 million penalty payment. That option appears to be likely.

Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho, who was of interest of both Chelsea and Napoli during the January window, is expected to leave this summer. Should the Madrid-born player depart, Drucker notes that United will be unlikely to sell England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, another homegrown talent. Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund and Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee could both see a return to Italy with multiple Serie A sides interested in their services.

The club could also look to overhaul its goalkeeping options with No. 1 Andre Onana of interest to Saudi Pro League teams and backup 'keeper Altay Bayindir expected to leave in search of more playing time.

Questions still swirl over the future of captain Bruno Fernandes. While the team is loath to move the Portugal midfielder, it could have trouble turning down a mega-offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal.

United finished 15th in the table this season on 42 points, 24 behind Newcastle for the final Champions League place and only 17 points clear of relegation.

It was the Red Devils' worst-ever points total in the Premier League era and the team's worst season since 1974 when the team was relegated from the top flight.