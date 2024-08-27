It's a shakeup in the Manchester United midfield.

The Red Devils are set to sign Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain and ship Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay to Napoli in a separate deal, according to multiple reports.

The transfers are expected to be completed on Wednesday.

The Ugarte transfer is expected to be in the neighbourhood of €50 million with another €10 million in potential add-ons. The sale of McTominay is expected to generate €30 million.

A native of Montevideo, Ugarte joined PSG last summer from Sporting in a €60 million move. He appeared in 37 games across all competitions last season.

Internationally, the 24-year-old Ugarte has been capped 22 times by the Uruguay senior side.

McTominay, 27, is a United academy product and made his senior debut in 2017. He has 19 goals in 178 Premier League appearances across nine seasons.

Born in Lancaster, England, McTominay represents the Tartan Army internationally via eligibility through his father. He's made 52 appearances for Scotland, scoring nine times.