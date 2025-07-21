MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo became Manchester United's second major signing of the transfer window on Monday after completing a move from Brentford for 65 million pounds ($87 million).

Mbeumo follows the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers as United coach Ruben Amorim looks to overhaul his squad following United's worst ever season in the Premier League.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up," Mbeumo said. “My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players."

The fee for the 25-year-old Cameroon international was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the deal. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because details have not been made public, said the price could to 71 million pounds ($95 million) based on performance-related add-ons.

Among United's problems last season was a lack of goals and Amorim has tried to address that with his transfer dealings so far. Mbeumo scored 20 goals last term and Cunha scored 17.

By comparison United strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scored just 18 between them.

A center forward could also be added before the transfer window closes Sept. 1.

United's forward line is being transformed by Amorim, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony all expected to leave during the offseason.

Mbeumo has proven himself in England's top flight with Brentford and is coming off his best goal-scoring campaign.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international was the joint fourth leading scorer in the league, with only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland netting more. He scored 70 goals in 242 games for Brentford in six years at the club.

His move comes more than a month after United made its interest in him known and the deal has been completed in time for him to join Amorim's squad for its preseason tour to the United States.

Amorim is aiming to turn United's fortunes around after 12 years without winning the league title.

The team finished last season in 15th place, its lowest in the modern era and just three places above the relegation zone. United also set unwanted club records for the most losses in a Premier League season and the lowest points total.

It had the fifth worst scoring record in the top flight and missed out on qualification for Europe after losing the Europa League final against Tottenham.

