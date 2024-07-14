Joshua Zirkzee is on his way to the Premier League.

Manchester United announced the signing of the 23-year-old Netherlands forward on Sunday from Bologna in a deal worth £36.54 million.

"Securing a forward to enhance our already strong group of attacking players was a key aim for this summer," United sporting director Dan Ashworth said in a statement. "We are delighted that we’ve managed to sign a player of Joshua’s calibre this early in the transfer window. Joshua is an outstanding talent who is ready to make an impact for Manchester United. His ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond."

A native of the Rotterdam area, Zirkzee is a product of the Bayern Munich academy and made his debut with the senior team in 2019. After two seasons on loan at Parma and Anderlecht respectively, Zirkzee moved to Bologna on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2022.

He had a breakout season for the team in 2023-2024, scoring 11 goals in 34 Serie A appearances.

Internationally, Zirkzee received his first senior call-up as an injury replacement at Euro 2024. He made his first two international appearances during the tournament.