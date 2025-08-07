Benjamin Sesko is headed to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester United has signed the Slovenia striker from RB Leipzig in a deal worth just under £73 million.

The 22-year-old Sesko will sign a deal at Old Trafford through 2030. The transfer is pending a medical.

A native of Radece, Sesko made his senior debut in 2019 with Red Bull Salzburg. After three seasons in Austria and three league titles, he signed for sister club Leipzig in 2023.

In 64 Bundesliga appearances over two seasons, Sesko scored 27 goals.

Internationally, Sesko has been capped 41 times by Slovenia since his senior debut in 2021 and has 16 goals. He was a member of the Slovenia side at Euro 2024.

Sesko joins a brand-new United attack that also features the recently arrived Brazil forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Cameroon winger Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

After a 15th-place finish last season, United opens its new campaign on Aug. 15 at home to runners-up Arsenal.