Manchester United's summer rebuild will get underway with a £100 million transfer budget.

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson notes that the team will also explore sales that could increase the Red Devils' spending power.

This will be the first summer window for the team under manager Ruben Amorim. Joining the team last October after the firing of Erik ten Hag, the former Sporting boss brought in Denmark wingback Patrick Dorgu from Lecce and England under-19 centre-back Ayden Heaven from Arsenal during the January window.

The team's top priority will be adding to its attack. Only Everton and the three relegated teams - Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton - have scored fewer league goals than United's 42 this season. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes's eight goals led the team in scoring this season. Recognized forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have combined for eight goals this term. Both players are believed to be available in transfers.

United is believed to be close to signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves. The Brazil forward has a £62.5 million release clause, but it can be paid in installments. Ipswich's Liam Delap, who was a product of the Manchester City academy, is also of interest to United, but they will face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle. Other potential options include Sporting's Sweden hitman Victor Gyokeres, who previously played under Amorim, and RB Leipzig's Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko. The Red Devils would be among many suitors from across Europe for both.

Among the players the team could look to move to increase their budget include Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho, England forward Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Aston Villa and Brazil winger Antony, who has starred on loan at Real Betis.

The summer transfer window officially opens on June 1 for a 10-day period to accommodate the teams playing in next month's Club World Cup. It will reopen on June 16 until it closes shut on Sept. 1.

United ends their disappointing campaign on Sunday with a visit from Villa at Old Trafford.