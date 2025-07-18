Manchester United's protracted pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo is finally at an end.

The Red Devils have had a bid accepted by Brentford for the 25-year-old Cameroon winger, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth a reported £65 million and could go as high as £71 million with add-ons.

A native of Avallon, France, Mbeumo is a product of the Troyes academy and made his senior debut for the team in 2018. He joined the Bees in 2019 in a then-club-record £5.8 million move.

After two seasons with the team in the Championship, Mbeumo and Brentford were promoted to the Premier League in 2021.

Mbeumo had his best Premier League campaign to date in 2024-2025, scoring 20 goals and adding seven assists.

In 136 Premier League games, Mbeumo has 42 goals and 28 assists.

Internationally, Mbeumo is eligible to play for Cameroon through his father. He's been capped 22 times by the Indomitable Lions, scoring six times. He was a member of Cameroon's squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

United opens their Premier League campaign on Aug. 17 at Old Trafford against Arsenal.