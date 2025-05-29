Manchester United winger Amad says he has no regrets over flipping off a fan outside of the team's hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The Red Devils are on a tour of Asia following their worst ever season in the Premier League era and the photo of the player had gone viral on social media.

Amad, 22, said the gesture was in response to an insult directed at his mother.

"I have respect for people, but not for the one who insults my mom," the Cote d'Ivoire winger wrote on social media. "I shouldn't have reacted like that, but I don't regret what I did. We have a great time in Malaysia with good people.

Amad was one of the lone bright spots on United this season. He made 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 times including in the team's season-ending 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

United continues its tour with a friendly in Hong Kong on Friday.