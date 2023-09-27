Manchester United winger Antony has returned to England from his native Brazil and will meet with Greater Manchester Police, BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports.

The 23-year-old Brazil international has been granted time away from the team after multiple women have come forth with abuse allegations.

Stone notes that Antony has agreed to hand over his phone to police as part of the investigation.

"I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made," the player said in a statement released to social media about the allegations.

A native of Sao Paulo, Antony is in his second season at Old Trafford following a £82 million move from Ajax. He has four goals in 29 Premier League appearances over two seasons.

Internationally, Antony has been capped 16 times by the Selecao and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.