Four Manchester United players have been granted permission by the club to delay their report date for training amid their request for a transfer.

England forward Marcus Rashford, Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, Brazil winger Antony and Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia have asked the club for moves with the Red Devils keen on granted their requests, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Three of the four players spent last term on loan. Rashford was sent to Aston Villa in January, while Antony went to Real Betis and Malacia spent time with PSV Eindhoven.

Rashford, 27, joined the team's academy as a child in 2005. He made his first team debut in 2016. He's made 287 league appearances for United across 10 seasons, scoring 87 goals. With United, Rashford has won two FA Cups, two League Cups and the 2017 Europa League title.

Internationally, Rashford has scored 17 goals in 62 England appearances.

There was the expectation that Rashford would never player under manager Ruben Amorim again, but there was never an issue with Rashford's return to training. Rashford is believed to be keen on a move to Barcelona, a transfer that could become more likely with Barca's failure to sign Nico Williams from Bilbao.

A 21-year-old native of Madrid, Garnacho joined the United academy in 2020 from Atletico. He made his senior debut in 2022.

Garnacho has 16 goals in 93 Premier League games across four seasons. He was told by Amorim at the end of last season that he could seek a move away from the team.

Internationally, Garnacho has made eight appearances for Argentina, who he is eligible to play for through his mother.

Antony, 25, was signed from Ajax in 2022 in a transfer worth nearly £87 million, the third-largest move in club history. Reuniting with manager Erik ten Hag, who he played under in Amsterdam, Antony struggled mightily in the Premier League. In 62 appearances over three seasons, the Sao Paulo native scored five goals.

Loaned to Betis in January, Antony starred in La Liga and helped the team reach the Europa Conference League Final. Both the player and Betis are keen on a reunion.

Antony has 16 Brazil caps, but as not appeared for the national team since 2023.

Malacia, 25, joined United from Feyenoord in a move worth nearly £15 million in 2022. His United career has been marked by injury. A serious knee injury in 2023 ruled him out of action for 18 months. He's made 25 league appearances for United, but only three since the 2022-2023 season.

While on loan at PSV, Malacia captured the Eredivisie title.

A native of Rotterdam, Malacia has been capped nine times.

United is set to depart for a preseason tour of the United States next week. The team opens its 2025-2026 Premier League campaign on August 17 at Old Trafford against Arsenal.