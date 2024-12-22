MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford was left out of the Manchester United squad for a third straight match ahead of Bournemouth's visit in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rashford was absent for the 2-1 win at Manchester City in the league last weekend as well as the 4-3 loss at Tottenham in the English League Cup in midweek. United manager Ruben Amorim cited “selection” reasons for Rashford’s absence in both cases.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Rashford discussed the possibility of leaving United in an interview with journalist Henry Winter that was published in a post on X.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford was quoted as saying. “When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.’”

The 27-year-old Rashford, who is a graduate of United’s famed academy, is under contract until 2028.

