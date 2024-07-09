Marseille has come to an agreement with Manchester United on a transfer fee for Mason Greenwood, The Athletic's David Ornstein reports.

The deal is worth £26.7 million with add-ons and comes with a buy-on clause that would see United heavily compensated for any future sale of the forward.

Any deal would be subject to personal terms with Marseille and the player yet to come to an agreement.

Greenwood, 22, spent last season on loan with La Liga side Getafe where he scored 10 goals.

A United academy product, United hasn't played for the team since January of 2022 when he was arrested on charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control. The case against Greenwood was eventually dropped when key witnesses withdrew cooperation.

In 83 Premier League appearances across five seasons for United, Greenwood scored 22 goals.