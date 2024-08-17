Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone, who signed with Ligue 1's Marseille in late June, has picked up an ankle injury in training.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti notes that the injury doesn't appear to be a huge concern and Kone should be fit in a couple of weeks.

Kone, a 22-year-old who grew up in Montreal, has 24 caps for the Canadian men's national team, including all eight of Canada's matches during their fourth-place finish at the Copa America earlier this summer.

Kone scored the game-winning penalty kick against Venezuela to send Canada to the semifinals against world No. 1 Argentina.

He began his professional soccer career with CF Montreal of MLS before joining Watford of the English Football League Championship for two seasons.