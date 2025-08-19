Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe's time with Marseille is at an end.

The team released a statement on Tuesday revealing both players have been placed on the transfer list.

"This decision was taken due to unacceptable behaviour in the dressing room after the match against Stade Rennais FC, in agreement with the technical staff and in accordance with the club's internal code of conduct," the club said in a statement.

Rabiot, a France midfielder, and Rowe, an England under-21 winger, allegedly got into a physical confrontation after the team's 1-0 loss to Rennes on Friday. La Provence reported that Rowe slapped Rabiot following an argument with manager Roberto De Zerbi and technical director Medhi Benatia stepping in as the altercation escalated.

Rabiot, 30, is in his second season at OM having joined on a free transfer from Juventus last summer. He made 20 Ligue 1 appearances in 2024-2025, scoring nine times. A product of the Paris Saint-Germain academy with whom he spent seven seasons before his move to the Bianconeri in 2019, Rabiot has been capped 53 times by Les Bleus.

Rowe, 22, joined the club on loan from Norwich City last season with an obligation to buy worth €15 million. He made 30 appearances across all competitions for OM, scoring three goals.

Marseille returns to action on Saturday with a visit from newly promoted Paris FC.