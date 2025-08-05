As a part of documentary on the team's 2024-2025 campaign, Marseille released footage of the training ground incident between manager Roberto De Zerbi and Canada midfielder Ismael Kone that led to the latter's departure from OM.

After signing from Watford last summer, Kone made only eight league appearances before being loaned out to Rennes. The former CF Montreal man is set to spend this season on loan in Serie A with promoted side Sassuolo.

In the video, the team is seen in the midst of training and Kone gets dispossessed during a drill. De Zerbi reacts furiously and yells "When I say reduce the touches, reduce the touches!" before sending Kone to an early shower.

As Kone is walking off of the pitch, De Zerbi shouts at him to call his agent and tell him to come meet with him. This prompts Kone to turn around and say "I didn't say anything" as he walks towards the Italian. With both men increasingly agitated, teammates and coaching staff separate the two.

"He's one of the players with the most potential at Olympique Marseille," De Zerbi says in a confessional-style interview," but who didn't always behave well, someone who had highs and lows that were too big for a player who is ready for Olympique Marseille."

Marseille technical director Medhi Benatia, who was present for it, also spoke on the incident.

"It was a moment like that," a seemingly uncomfortable Benatia says. "Isma knew... what can I say? He knew. He's not a bad guy. He's not a bad guy. He arrived at Olympique Marseille and I don't think he realized, when he arrived from Watford, Olympique Marseille isn't on Level 2, it's actually on Level 5. Maybe he thought it would be easy. We told him many times, 'You need to do more, Isma. You need to do more.'"

A former Bayern Munich and Juventus centre-back, Benatia indicates that responsibility for the altercation lies with both parties.

"And on that day, there were a few comments like that without knowing who was wrong, who was right," Benatia says. "After that, they argued a bit. I was on the side of the pitch. I tried to do the same thing. 'Go to the changing room. Come to my office after and we'll talk about what you wanted to do. You reacted badly. The coach might have spoken to you badly. No worries. I'm not trying to blame anyone.'"

The 23-year-old Kone went on to make 13 league appearances for Rennes, scoring twice.

Marseille finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain and will return to the Champions League this season.

Sassuolo plays its first competitive fixture of the season on Aug. 15 when it hosts Serie B side Catanzaro in the first round of the Coppa Italia. The club opens its Serie A campaign on Aug. 23 at home to Scudetto holders Napoli.