ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Martín Ojeda made it 12 matches in a row with a goal contribution when he picked up an assist on Ramiro Enrique's go-ahead goal in the second half and Orlando City beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Saturday night.

Ojeda earned his 14th assist of the season when Enrique scored for the seventh time, giving Orlando City (13-6-8) a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute. Ojeda tied Sebastian Giovinco’s 12-match run for Toronto FC in 2018 for the second longest in league history. Josef Martínez set the record with a 15-match streak while playing for Atlanta United in 2019.

Newcomer Tyrese Spicer needed just two minutes to score and give Orlando City the lead after weather delayed the start for 3 hours, 13 minutes. Spicer found the net for the first time in his first start and second appearance with the club after scoring twice in seven starts and 21 appearances for Toronto FC this season.

Dejan Joveljic pulled Sporting KC (6-14-6) even in the 25th minute with an assist from Mason Toye — the first of his career. It was the team-high 14th netter for Joveljic in his first season with the club and one off his career high set last season for the defending champion Los Angeles Galaxy. Toye, also in his first season with the team, had not had an assist in 123 league appearances since 2018.

Orlando City regained the lead in the 76th minute when Enrique used assists from Ojeda and Iván Angulo to score after subbing in for Luis Muriel in the 71st. It was the seventh assist for Angulo, who subbed in for Marco Pašalić, also in the 71st.

Rookie Nicolás Rodríguez replaced Spicer in the 77th and then gave Orlando City a two-goal lead unassisted in the 83rd with his first netter in his eighth appearance.

Pedro Gallese turned away three shots for Orlando City.

John Pulskamp had four saves for Sporting KC.

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja earned his 100th victory.

Orlando City travels to play Nashville SC on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer