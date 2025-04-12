LONDON (AP) — Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli accused Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard of a “nasty” challenge in their Premier League match on Saturday, saying he “could have broken my leg.”

Norgaard received a yellow card in the 28th minute for a scissor tackle on the Brazil international, who was running down the left wing.

Arsenal's players and their manager, Mikel Arteta, were furious with Norgaard's challenge.

“My opinion, in the moment — if my foot was on the (ground), he could break my leg,” Martinelli said.

“He said he didn't mean it but still, you know, he could have broken my leg. For me, it was a red. I need to see it again to be sure, but for me it was nasty.”

The match finished 1-1 and one of the priorities for Arsenal was avoiding any injuries ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid. Arsenal leads 3-0 from the first meeting at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The only fresh doubt appears to be back-up midfielder Jorginho, who seemed to hurt his ribs near the end of the game.

“He said he could not breathe properly so it might be to do with one of the ribs,” Arteta said. "It is strange because Jorgi normally carries on so that means it is something significant, I think.”

Jorginho likely wouldn't have started against Madrid anyway.

