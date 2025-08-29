Scottish giants Rangers are pushing to bring Canadian defender Derek Cornelius in on loan from Marseille, with an option to buy still under consideration, sources confirm.

Cornelius has only played one minute for Marseille this season after signing a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 club last summer. The 27-year-old made 23 appearances in all competition last season.

With less than a year from a home World Cup, his place with Marseille seemingly not guaranteed, and depth breeding competition in the centre of Canada's defence, a move might offer Cornelius the chance to reassert himself as one of Jesse Marsch's first-choice centre backs, alongside Moïse Bombito.

Cornelius became a regular starter in Marsch's defence during last summer's Copa América. But with the club and country rise of 19-year-old Luc de Fougerolles, who was just loaned from Fulham to F.C.V. Dender in Belgium, Cornelius has been challenged by Marsch and his coaching staff to raise the level of his performances over the next year.

Rangers and long-time rivals Celtic each have a record 55 Scottish championships, but Rangers haven't won a league title in four years, and have gone through four managers over that span.

Ahead of this weekend's Old Firm derby against reigning champions Celtic, current manager Russell Martin and the team's defence are under increasing pressure after Rangers were eliminated 9-1 on aggregate by Belgium's Club Brugge in a Champions League playoff.