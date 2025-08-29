MONTREAL - As a lifelong Newcastle United supporter, Matty Longstaff knows a thing or two about rivalries.

Back home, the Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle and fellow northeast English club Sunderland AFC is one of the oldest and most hotly contested in soccer, dating back to 1888.

In recent years, Longstaff was taught to hate CF Montreal while playing Toronto FC, but he'll be lining up on the other side on Saturday.

Longstaff is expected to feature in his third game for Montreal when the team visits Toronto at BMO Field, just over two weeks since he switched clubs.

The former Newcastle player — who rose from the youth team to the Premier League — won all three of his previous appearances for Toronto in the "Canadian Classique." For the first time, he'll try to do it in blue.

“I know how big it is in Toronto, but you turn over to Montreal and it’s just as big. If you had asked me three weeks ago, I would’ve been supporting Toronto, and two weeks later, I’m desperate for Montreal to win,” said Longstaff, who joked about the odd feeling of seeing blue on his training kit as opposed to red. “I’m no stranger, I’ve played in it, and I know how big it’s going to be."

In urgent need of midfield reinforcements, CF Montreal acquired Longstaff during the Major League Soccer summer transfer window in exchange for striker Jules-Anthony Vilsaint after both players saw their minutes drop.

While Longstaff has immediately slotted into Montreal's midfield alongside Victor Loturi, adapting to life at a new club is not always straightforward.

Montreal has the youngest squad in MLS, and the 25-year-old Longstaff has been the team's second-oldest player in both his appearances so far.

Toronto, meanwhile, had a locker room filled with veterans.

"You don’t have to be as vocal, but I’m trying to take what I’ve done in Toronto and do it here,” said Longstaff. “We have a young team, and I’m only 25, but I have quite a bit of experience. I’m always going to be there if they need a conversation or a kick up the bum at times.”

Even in Toronto, Longstaff kept in contact with familiar faces in Montreal, like former teammate Prince Owusu and fellow countryman Tom Pearce. Longstaff said Pearce's weeklong absence for his brother’s wedding actually helped force him to integrate with the rest of the squad.

On the field, Longstaff is still learning to play with new teammates in a different system, and only six games remain in the MLS season.

While he's familiar with interim Montreal head coach Marco Donadel's high-pressure, man-to-man system from facing it, playing within it presents an entirely different challenge.

Longstaff, however, appears to be handling it well.

"Matty impressed us with his attitude," Donadel said. "It really brought something different in terms of the way he approached every drill, every exercise, every training, and I think he affected the mentality of the young players that we have.

"Matty is still young, but with a different mentality, one that he probably built with his club in Europe … for us (it's) very, very important."

Growing up in a family of professional athletes, Longstaff developed a competitive streak at a young age. Longstaff's brothers also played professional soccer, while his mother and sister played netball.

His father, David, had a 26-year hockey career after which he retired as one of the greatest British players of all time.

"We joked about how, whether we were playing a board game or even playing something on the street, it would always end up in a fight because somebody wanted to win,” said Longstaff of having such a competitive family. “Puts you in good stead going into the professional game."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025.