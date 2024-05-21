The Mauricio Pochettino era is over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea announced Tuesday that their manager has departed the club by mutual consent after a single season.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season," sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said in a statement. "He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

The Argentine led the Blues to 63 points and good for sixth in the table.

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history," Pochettino said in a statement. "The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

Prior to joining Chelsea, the former Argentina centre-back managed at Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Espanyol.

Pochettino's 150 wins in the Premier League are 11th-most all-time among managers.