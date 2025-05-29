Max Allegri is set to return to the San Siro.

Calcio Mercatto's Daniele Longo reports the team is set to reappoint its former manager from 2010 to 2014 on a three-year deal.

Allegri, 57, left Juventus after a second stint last May. He was recently attached to the Napoli job with Antonio Conte reportedly ready to leave the Scudetto holders to return to the Bianconeri, but the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss now appears set to stay.

During his time with the Rossoneri, Allegri posted a record of 91-49-38 and won a Serie A title in 2011, the year in which the Livorno native also won Serie A Coach of the Year.

In his eight years with Juve, Allegri led the team to five Scudetti and five Coppas Italia.

Allegri would succeed former Sergio Conceicao as manager. The former Portugal winger had been in charge of the club on an interim basis since the dismissal of Paulo Fonseca in December.

Allegri would be the team's 10th manager since his initial dismissal in January of 2014.

Milan finished eighth in Serie A this past season.