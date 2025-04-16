Mbappe limps off with ankle injury in Real Madrid's loss

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Mbappé injured his right ankle in Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday and was jeered by part of the crowd after a lackluster performance at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Mbappé, who is still looking for a first Champions League title, had to be replaced by Brahim Díaz in the 75th minute after twisting his right ankle.

Most of the fans at the Bernabeu jeered the France star when his substitution was announced. He was able to walk off the field by himself, but was limping a bit.

Mbappé, who hasn’t scored in five games in all competitions, had no attempts on target on Wednesday.

He was involved in a possible penalty in Madrid's favor in the 23rd, but a video review eventually overturned the referee's call that he was held by a defender inside the area.

The injury comes 10 days before the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona in Sevilla.

Arsenal advanced 5-1 on aggregate after winning 3-0 last week in London. Madrid failed to reach the last four of the Champions League for the first time since 2020.

Mbappé is in his first season with Madrid. He also never won the Champions League while playing with Paris Saint-Germain, which will play Arsenal in the semifinals.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer