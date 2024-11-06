Medical emergency overshadows Bayern's win in Champions League

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich fans did not sing or chant during their team’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday out of respect for the victim of a medical emergency in the stands.

The atmosphere in Bayern’s stadium was noticeably muted some minutes after kickoff when it became apparent there was an incident requiring the attention of paramedics and police officers, with a tarp cover providing privacy.

The Bayern supporters’ group Club Nr. 12 said its members would “not be supporting as usual today because of an emergency medical intervention. Life comes before sport. We wish the family and friends lots of strength.”

News agency dpa said initial unconfirmed information suggested the person was resuscitated before being taken away after about half an hour. The Bayern supporters did not resume chanting after the person was carried out of the block on a stretcher.

Jamal Musiala’s 67th-minute header – set up by Harry Kane – was enough for Bayern to end its two-game losing run and claim its second win of the league phase.

The Bayern fans cheered and celebrated the goal, but the atmosphere remained muted for the rest of the match.

“We didn't know of it during the game, just after it,” Bayern midfielder Konrad Laimer said of the medical emergency. “We wish the family strength and best wishes, we're thinking of all involved, and we're hoping for the best for the individual fan."

