Messi misses Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Cavalier

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi did not play in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup Group of 16 home match against Jamaican club Cavalier FC on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old star forward missed his second consecutive game after sitting out an MLS match at Houston on Sunday. Messi practiced with the club on Tuesday and Wednesday in Inter Miami’s leadup to the first leg of the home-and-home set against Cavalier.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said Wednesday that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is not injured and added that his availability for Thursday was similar to the other active players on the roster.

Miami is currently in a stretch of four matches in 11 days. After Thursday’s match, Inter Miami will resume league play against Charlotte on Sunday before its second leg against Cavalier March 13 in Kingston, Jamaica.

