TSN and TSN+ have you covered this weekend with a full slate of action on the horizon, including football on all sides with CFL and NFL action, the final week of the MLS season, F1 racing and more.

CFL Week 20 on TSN

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders are both in action in Week 20 and each can claim the final spot in the West division playoff picture.

Watch every CFL game LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

A late kickoff on Friday Night Football features the Calgary Stampeders visiting BC to take on the Lions at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Saturday is headlined by a doubleheader, with the Toronto Argonauts battling the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the Edmonton Elks taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Five of the six playoff spots in the CFL are locked in with two weeks remaining on the schedule; the only variable left is whether the Stampeders (5-11) will claim the final spot in the West Division, or the Roughriders (6-11).

Calgary can claim the final playoff spot with a win and a Roughriders loss, while the Roughriders can claim with a win and a Stampeders loss. If both teams win or both teams lose, the final playoff spot will come down to the Stampeders' game in Week 21.

The Blue Bombers can clinch the West Division title with a win or a BC loss - so they could be playing for nothing come kick off, as the Lions play on Friday.

NFL Week 7 on TSN, TSN+

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) lead TSN’s NFL Sunday coverage for the second straight week as they host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (5-1). The Ravens are coming off a win in London over the Tennessee Titans, while the Lions are fresh off a road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch the Lions and Ravens LIVE on TSN3/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

TSN+ subscribers can watch an NFC South showdown between the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3).

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT until the afternoon slate of games concludes.

Sunday’s afternoon slate is headlined by a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) and Los Angeles Rams (3-3). The Steelers are coming off their bye and will look to win their second straight game.

Watch the Steelers and Rams LIVE on TSN3/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The Dolphins and Eagles will take centre stage for Sunday Night Football in what could be the game of the week. Former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts will square off as both teams look to maintain control of their respective divisions.

The Dolphins are coming off another blowout victory, this time a 42-21 win over Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

The Eagles are looking to bounce back after a shocking 20-14 loss to the injury-depleted New York Jets. Hurts threw three interceptions, including a crucial one with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter that led to the game winning touchdown.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT across the TSN network, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed where they can see an on-field augmentation of the game, including live player's stats and route trails with a subscription to TSN+.

Soccer on TSN, TSN+

The final weekend of the MLS regular season will be featured on TSN.

Long-time TFC captain Michael Bradley announced earlier this week that he will retire from soccer at season's end.

"Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and everyone inside the club. Thank you to the fans for the unforgettable nights at BMO Field. This city and this club will always be home,” the 36-year-old said.

TFC play their final match of the season against Orlando City SC on Saturday, and that game can be watched LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage beginning at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

NWSL playoffs kick off this weekend, with the OL Reign taking on Angel City FC on Friday - TSN+ subscribers can watch that game starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

The second match of the quarter-final round goes Sunday, with North Carolina Courage battling NJ/NY Gotham FC. That can be watched LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Finally, moving across the pond, LaLiga is featured all weekend long on TSN+. Subscribers can watch a wide selection of games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The headlining match is Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, with coverage starting at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT available to TSN+ subscribers.

Rugby World Cup on TSN, TSN+

The Rugby World Cup is on to the semi-final stage, with Argentina taking on New Zealand on Friday and England battling South Africa on Saturday for their spots in the final.

Coverage of Friday's match is available on TSN4 and TSN+, starting at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

You can watch Saturday's game at the same time in the same places: TSN4 and TSN+ at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

Argentina is the only remaining squad fighting for their first title in the 10th running of the tournament. Their previous best finish was third place in 2007.

New Zealand and South Africa hold a share of the lead with three tournament titles, while England has claimed one, back in 2015.

NHL on TSN

Regional action is available on Saturday, when viewers in the Ottawa region can watch the Senators take on the Detroit Red Wings.

That game is available on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Auto Racing on TSN, TSN+

F1 circuit comes to North America with the United States Grand Prix, though max Verstappen has already claimed the F1 title with his dominant performance.

The Sprint Shootout runs on Saturday and can be watched on TSN1 starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The full race will run on Sunday, available to be watched on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage beginning at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT.

As always, TSN+ subscribers can watch multiple feeds at once, with dedicated on-board cameras of the top drivers and mixed on-board cameras also available.

Meanwhile, NASCAR playoffs continue with the Xfinity Contender Boats 250 running from Homestead in Miami on Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400.

Saturday's race can be watched LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT.

The Dixie Vodka 400 can be viewed LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Wrestling on TSN+

The weekend features a triple dose of AEW action: Rampage on Friday, and Collision and Battle of the Belts both going on Saturday.

Subscribers to TSN+ can watch AEW Rampage on Friday, with coverage beginning at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Collision and Battle of the Belts VII air back-to-back, and subscribers to TSN+ can view them starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

UFC on TSN

UFC 294 kicks off on Saturday, with preliminary fights available on TSN.

Beginning at Noon ET / 9am PT, you can watch the prelims LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

NBA on TSN, TSN+

NBA pre-season action rolls on, with the Toronto Raptors taking on the Washington Wizards on Friday.

That game can be watched LIVE on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

Additionally, the San Antonio Spurs take on the Golden State Warriors on TSN+. Subscribers can watch that game LIVE on Friday beginning at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.