WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Michael Olise delivered another impressive display as Crystal Palace registered its fifth win in six English Premier League games by beating Wolves 3-1 at Molineux on Saturday.

Olise, the two-goal star of the show in Monday’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Selhurst Park, gave the in-form Eagles the lead in the 26th minute with a delightful curling strike, and played a key role in the buildup to the second two minutes later scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Wolves, which hit the bar via Matt Doherty's header, pulled a goal back midway through the second half when Matheus Cunha swivelled to fire home a shot.

Olise’s pass then set up Eberechi Eze to wrap up victory in the 73rd for Palace, which was reduced to 10 men by Naouirou Ahamada’s sending off with five minutes of normal time to go.

The latest fine result in Palace’s strong conclusion to the season under Oliver Glasner sees the team leapfrog Gary O’Neil’s Wolves into 12th place in the table with one game left to play.

Olise has 10 league goals and Mateta has 13 — 10 of which have come in the 12 games that Palace has had so far with Glasner in charge.

