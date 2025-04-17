TORONTO - A lot has happened to Mikey Sullivan since being taken out of the University of Pittsburgh by Toronto FC in the second round (39th overall) of the MLS SuperDraft in December.

“A player we’re really excited about," Toronto technical director Sean Rubio said at the time.

Sullivan turned heads at training camp with the Toronto first team in Spain and Florida before signing a contract with Toronto FC 2 in early March.

"It's been a whirlwind. Since Dec. 20 (the day of the draft), it's been a lot of go go go," he said. "It's been a long time since I've been able to sit down and process it all. It's been fun, though. It's been really fun."

Now co-captain of TFC's reserve side, the 22-year-old midfielder from Tarentum, Penn., opened his scoring account with a banger April 10 to give Toronto a 1-0 win at Inter Miami II.

Sullivan's 80th-minute strike was a beauty. A Micah Chisholm cross from the wing bounced off a Miami defender to Sullivan, just inside the penalty box. Sullivan waited for the ball to bounce before lashing a right-footed shot into the goal.

Sullivan, who had six goals and two assists in 67 appearances for Pitt, savoured scoring at Chase Stadium, home to Lionel Messi.

"It's hard to beat that goal in that stadium, being the first one (as a) pro," he said.

Sullivan and TFC 2 face Caroline Core FC in their home opener at York Lions Stadium on Friday. TFC 2 (2-2-0) is ninth in the MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference, one point and one place ahead of Carolina (1-2-1).

Based out of High Point, N.C., Carolina Core is one of two independents in the 29-team Next Pro (the other is Chattanooga FC).

Second-year Carolina lost 4-1 to Eastern Conference-leading Chattanooga FC 4-1, last time out on Sunday.

The club is coached by former Jamaican international goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts. Former Honduran captain Amado Guevara, who played for TFC in 2008 and '09 during a stellar three-team MLS career, is an assistant coach.

National Soccer Hall of Famer Eddie Pope, a native of High Point, is Carolina's chief sporting officer.

TFC 2 coach Gianni Cimini calls Sullivan "a good example on the field and off the field of what leadership looks like."

"He has a huge influence on the group," he added.

Toronto's other co-captain is midfielder Mark Fisher.

Goals have been hard to come by Toronto, which has been outscored 5-2 in its first four games on the road.

Toronto opened with a 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati 2 before falling 1-0 at the Chicago Fire FC 2 and 4-0 at New England 2. It bounced back with the win at Miami.

Nate Edwards scored against Cincinnati. Adisa De Rosario posted both shutouts.

Cimini's team is missing some players away in Florida at the Generation Adidas Cup with the club's under-16 and under-18 teams.

Entering its fourth season, MLS Next Pro consists of 29 teams — 27 MLS affiliates, including Whitecaps FC II, plus the two independent clubs. Each side plays 28 matches (14 home, 14 away) over 30 weeks with eight teams from each conference continuing on to the playoffs.

Toronto's reserve team finished 12th in the MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference at 10-12-6 last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025