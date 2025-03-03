Tijjani Reijnders has put pen to paper on a new deal with Milan.

The Rossoneri announced Monday that the Netherlands midfielder had signed a new deal through 2030. Reijnders' existing deal was set to expire in 2028.

Reijnders, 26, has 12 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

A native of Zwolle, Reijnders arrived at the San Siro in the summer of 2023 in a move from AZ. He has 11 Serie A goals in 61 appearances over two seasons.

Internationally, Reijnders has been capped 20 times by the Oranje and was a member of the squad at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Rossoneri currently sits ninth in the table on 41 points, nine adrift of Lazio for the final Champions League place.