VANCOUVER - Milan Iloski scored four goals and San Diego FC vaulted to the top of Major League Soccer's Western Conference with a dominant 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday.

Iloski, making his first MLS start, notched a hat trick in the first half, then added another tally in the 47th minute.

Tomas Angel also had a goal for expansion side San Diego (11-5-3) in the 90th minute.

Edier Ocampo, Mathias Laborda and Antoine Coupland — making his MLS debut — replied for the 'Caps (10-3-5).

San Diego controlled 51.3 per cent possession and held a 8-5 edge in on-target shots across the game.

It was a rare off-night for Vancouver's usually staunch defence, which came in having conceded a league-low 152 shots across the first half of the season.

With the loss, the Whitecaps slipped to the No. 2 spot in the league's Western Conference standings, one point behind San Diego.

The home side fell behind in the 35th minute on Wednesday and couldn't battle its way back into the game.

Whitecaps 'keeper Yohei Takaoka stopped Iloski's blast in the 35th minute, but the rebound popped back out to the American striker and he fired it in before the netminder could get back in position.

Two minutes later, the visitors struck again.

Alejandro Alvarado appeared to shove Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic to the turf, then dished off to Iloski, who sprinted into the penalty area and put another ball past Takaoka for his second goal of the night.

Officials conducted a video review of the play before determining the goal would stand.

The 'Caps gained some momentum late in the half off a corner from Pedro Vite. The midfielder swung a ball in and it bounced around until Ocampo collected it outside the six-yard box and fired a left-footed shot in for his first MLS goal.

San Diego wasted no time in retaliating.

Danish midfielder Anders Dreyer crossed a ball in to Iloski in the 44th minute and Iloski sent a header screaming in to give San Diego a 3-1 lead.

The visitors controlled 50.3 per cent possession through the first half, outshot Vancouver 9-7 and held a 6-2 edge in on-target shots.

Trouble continued early in the second half.

Dreyer passed off to Iloski, who steamed toward the net and fired another shot in, making it 4-1 with his fourth goal of the night.

Heading into Wednesday's game, the 25-year-old had five MLS goals on the season.

The Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the 66th minute.

Laborda, who came off the bench for Ralph Priso at halftime, collected a ball from Vite and chipped a sharp-angle shot up and over San Diego 'keeper CJ Dos Santos.

Angel, who came on for the injured Alvarado in the 79th minute, slipped a shot past Takaoka in the 90th minute to make it 5-2.

Coupland's goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time sealed the score at 5-3.

The 21-year-old Canadian came on for Andres Cubas in the 87th minute, making his debut for the Whitecaps.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that four Whitecaps players have been picked for the MLS all-star game.

Takaoka, defender Tristan Blackmon, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and striker Brian White will all make their all-star game debuts against LIGA MX all stars in Austin, Texas, on July 23.

The Whitecaps return to play Sunday when they visit Los Angeles FC. San Diego will face FC Dallas in Texas on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.