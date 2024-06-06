Hirving Lozano is coming to Major League Soccer.

Expansion side San Diego FC announced the signing of the man nicknamed "Chucky" from PSV on Thursday as a Designated Player.

The Mexico winger has signed a four-year deal with the team.

“Signing a player of the international stature of ‘Chucky’ Lozano is the biggest possible endorsement of our project in San Diego,” San Diego owner Mohamed Mansour said in a statement. “His journey from Pachuca, Mexico to the world stage resonates with how Right to Dream provides opportunities for talent everywhere, and we hope that story can inspire and motivate the next generation of talent in San Diego and around the world.”

A native of Mexico City, Lozano is in his second spell with the Dutch giants. This past season, he scored six goals in 24 league appearances as PSV claimed the Eredivisie title.

Prior to returning to Eindhoven, Lozano spent four seasons at Napoli where he won a Scudetto and a Coppa Italia.

Internationally, Lozano has been capped 70 times by El Tri, scoring 18 goals.

San Diego begins play in the 2025 season.