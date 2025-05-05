TORONTO - MLSE president and chief executive officer Keith Pelley has responded to fan frustration over Toronto FC's continued poor performances, acknowledging "there is obviously much more to do" in the MLS club's rebuild.

Pelley offered no panacea but asked supporters to stick with the struggling 1-6-4 team, which is currently 28th in the 30-team league and has not won at home since Sept. 14.

TFC, which has not made the playoffs since 2020, has not scored in league play at home in 439 minutes, dating back to Deandre Kerr's goal April 5 in a 2-1 loss to Chicago.

Some in the supporters section in the south stand of BMO Field walked out during the first half of Saturday's 2-0 loss to the New England Revolution in an apparent protest. A banner reading "This Badge Don't Belong To You!!!" was unfurled at one point. Another banner read "Accept Existence or Expect Resistance."

"We hear you. We understand your frustration," Pelley said in an email to season ticket-holders Monday.

"At the end of last season, I spoke about the fact that Toronto FC must undergo a full rebuild," he continued. "Some important steps have been taken, but there is obviously much more to do. The foundation for this rebuild is an ethos that will guide this club. not only this season but for many seasons ahead. An identity forged in pride and an unrelenting compete level.

"We have seen evidence of that identity and mindset taking root at times this season, although admittedly it was not at the level we expect in the two matches this past week. Our supporter groups expressed their frustration on Saturday and we not only respect that, we expect it when we fall short."

Toronto was ousted out of the Telus Canadian Championship in a penalty shootout loss to CF Montreal, which is winless and 29th in the MLS table, prior to the New England loss.

Pelley said fan support is "the most important part of this rebuild process."

"We will stop at nothing to restore the pride in the Toronto FC badge and deliver you the winner that you deserve, but we need you there with us."

Injuries have not helped the Toronto cause with captain Jonathan Osorio, goalkeeper Luka Gavran, defenders Richie Laryea, Zane Monlouis, Henry Wingo, midfielders Markus Cimermancic, Derrick Etienne and forward Deandre Kerr all missing Saturday.

There have been positive signs with Toronto rebounding from an 0-4-1 start with a four-game unbeaten run (1-0-3) — including draws with high-flying Vancouver, Inter Miami and Minnesota — before the 1-0 loss to visiting New York City FC that preceded the recent league and cup setbacks.

May is an important month for Toronto, with six of seven games at home. Next up is Saturday's visit by D.C. United (3-5-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.