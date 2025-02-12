MONACO (AP) — Monaco midfielder Al Musrati got a harsh-looking red card from referee Maurizio Mariani early in the second half of the Champions League playoff against Benfica on Wednesday.

Mariani showed him a second yellow card and sent him off in the 52nd minute, seemingly because Musrati appeared to contest his decision after Alvaro Carreras had fouled Monaco striker Breel Embolo. He pushed Embolo to the ground from behind when they jostled for the ball and a foul was given to Monaco.

Television replays showed that Musrati quickly wagged his right hand as if to demand a yellow card — which in itself is grounds for a yellow card.

Musrati did not appear aggressive or even to say much at all, but within one second Mariani had brandished the second yellow and ordered him off — much to the despair of the Libya international.

Monaco was trailing 1-0 at the time to a goal from striker Vangelis Pavlidis. ___

