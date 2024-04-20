MONTREAL — Ariel Lassiter scored in the 88th minute to give CF Montreal a 2-1 lead over visiting Orlando City, but the victory party was ruined when Ivan Angulo scored two minutes into stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo on Saturday evening.

Mason Toye also scored for Montreal (3-3-2) while Facundo Torres found the back of the net for Orlando (2-3-3) in what has become a hotly contested rivalry in recent years.

After a hesitant start from both sides, Montreal began to grow into the game and control possession. After establishing control, they got a break-through strike at the 15-minute mark. Samuel Piette spotted Toye’s run in behind, beating the offside trap to open the scoring.

It would take Orlando just five minutes to respond, however. After being played through on goal, Luis Muriel was brought down in the penalty area by Jonathan Sirois, winning a penalty for the visitors. Torres stepped up and made no mistake, sending the ball into the top left corner.

Orlando would use the equalizing goal to generate momentum as the match headed toward halftime, controlling more possession, and creating several half-chances.

Montreal appeared to regain its composure after the intermission, beginning the second half on the front foot, forcing a crucial low hand save from Pedro Gallese just five minutes in.

Despite the pressure, Montreal struggled to score until just two minutes from time. On the counter attack, substitute Sunusi Ibrahim fired a powerful shot which forced a save from Gallese that rebounded right into Lassiter’s path, giving him a wide open net and his second goal in as many games.

With eight minutes of added time, Orlando got to work at finding an equalizer and immediately hit pay dirt. A low cross from Martin Ojeda found Angulo at the back post, bringing the game level again.

UP NEXT

Both teams are back in action next Saturday (April 27) as Montreal travels to Columbus to face former head coach Wilfried Nancy and the Crew, while Orlando returns home to host Toronto FC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2024.