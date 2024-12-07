BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala came off the bench to score twice and help a Bayern Munich side without the injured Harry Kane beat Heidenheim 4-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern was playing its second full game without its top-scoring Kane since he strained his right hamstring in Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Bayern then lost in the German Cup to Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 without the England striker on Tuesday.

Dayot Upamecano put Bayern ahead in the 18th minute with a goal from a corner kick, but the Bayern center back also helped the visitors level in the 50th when Mathias Honsak pounced on his bad pass with only goalkeeper Daniel Peretz to beat.

Vincent Kompany sent on Musiala for Thomas Mueller moments after Heidenheim made it 1-1 against the flow of play.

The Germany international put Bayern back in front in the 56th when he rifled a shot from just inside the area under goalkeeper Kevin Mueller.

Bayern looked ready to close out the relatively easy win when Leon Goretzka made it 3-1 in the 83rd.

But Niklas Dorsch scored a second goal for Heidenheim in the 85th to keep the result in doubt until Musiala struck again in injury time.

Musiala’s eight goals make him the top scoring midfielder in the competition.

Gittens wows with another goal

Jamie Gittens scored a superb goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw at Moenchengladbach.

The 20-year-old English forward used some fancy dribbling — including four stepover moves — to cut back past a group of defenders before lashing in off the underside of the crossbar. It was his ninth goal of the season overall.

Kevin Stoger leveled in the 71st from the penalty spot to split the points.

Frankfurt falls further behind

Eintracht Frankfurt dropped six points behind Bayern after a howler by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who fumbled the ball and gifted a go-head goal to Augsburg’s Samuel Essende.

Can Uzun went off the bench to score the equalizer for Frankfurt in the 2-2 draw.

Xavi Alonso’s Leverkusen followed its elimination of Bayern from the cup with a 2-1 win over St. Pauli.

Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah scored early for Leverkusen and Morgan Guilavogui pulled one back late for the visitors.

The win left Leverkusen in third place, just one point behind Frankfurt.

Andre Silva and Benjamin Sesko scored to give fourth-placed Leipzig a 2-0 win at Holstein Kiel.

Werder Bremen edged last-placed VfL Bochum 1848 on the road thanks to a goal from Jens Stage early in the second half for the 1-0 victory.

