Napoli's defence of their first Scudetto in 33 years will be with a different manager on the touchline.

Luciano Spalletti confirmed on Monday that he will leave the club at season's end. The team wraps up their Serie A campaign on Sunday at home to relegated Sampdoria.

"Sometimes, you part ways due to too much love," Spalletti said. "I will not stay, I'm leaving, no way to change my mind. I told the club that I need a year off a few weeks ago. I will not work at any other club. I'll rest for one year."

The announcement comes hours after Aurelio De Laurentiis admitted to Rai TV on Sunday evening that he was powerless to stop his manager from exiting.

“Spalletti has been a really great coach, he’s a free man, he’s given a lot, I thank him and now it’s right that he does what he wants to,” De Laurentiis said.

A 64-year-old native of Tuscany, Spalletti is wrapping up his second season at the helm of the club. The well-travelled manager has also had stints at Inter, Roma, Zenit, Udinese and Empoli.

A two-time Serie A Coach of the Year, this was Spalletti's first Scudetto in his three decades of management.