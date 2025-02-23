Napoli’s winless streak reaches four matches with loss at promoted Como
ROME (AP) — Napoli’s winless streak reached four matches with a 2-1 loss at promoted Como in the Italian league on Sunday.
Amir Rrahmani set the tone of the match for Napoli with an own-goal seven minutes in. Giacomo Raspadori equalized for Napoli 10 minutes later but 19-year-old Spanish winger Assane Diao won it for Como after being set up by Nico Paz late in the second half.
Antonio Conte’s Napoli had a chance to reclaim the Serie A lead from defending champion Inter Milan, which moved ahead by beating Genoa on Saturday, but will instead be in second for a matchup with Inter next weekend.
Napoli had drawn its three previous matches.
Cesc Fabregas’ Como moved up to 13th.
Also, Hellas Verona beat Fiorentina 1-0 with a goal five minutes into second-half injury time from Antoine Bernede.
Fiorentina striker Moise Kean was diagnosed with a head injury after collapsing on the field during the second half.
Juventus visited Cagliari later Sunday, and Atalanta played at Empoli.
