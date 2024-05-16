Nashville SC announced the firing of head coach Gary Smith on Thursday.

The move comes on the heels of a 2-0 victory over undermanned Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

The team's player development coach Rumba Munthali takes over as interim head coach as the team conducts its search for its next permanent coach.

A native of Harlow, England, Smith had been the team's coach since its inception as a USL team in 2018. He stayed in the role when the team joined Major League Soccer in 2020.

In his four-plus MLS seasons, Smith amassed a record of 61-57-43, reaching the playoffs on four occasions.

Prior to managing a Nashville, Smith led the Colorado Rapids to an MLS Cup in 2010.

Associate head coach Steve Guppy was also dismissed.