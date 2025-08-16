Nealis scores first career MLS goal, Red Bulls snap Union's five-game unbeaten streak

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Nealis scored his first career goal in MLS on Saturday night to help the New York Red Bulls beat Philadelphia 1-0 and snap the Union's five-game unbeaten streak.

Carlos Miguel Coronel had a save for the Red Bulls (11-10-6).

Nealis opened the scoring in the 74th minute. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, on the left side, cut inside to evade a defender and played a low cross to Nealis for a first-touch finish that ricocheted off the post into the net.

Philadelphia (15-6-6) is the points leader in all of MLS with 51. Cincinnati, which plays Portland later Saturday, and San Diego FC, which leads the Western Conference and plays Sunday against San Jose, each have 49 points,

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake had a save before the 34-year-old left the game with an apparent hamstring injury in the 28th minute and was replaced by 19-year-old Andrew Rick.

New York's Kyle Duncan (red card, violent conduct) and the Union’s Jakob Glesnes (yellow card accumulation) served one-game suspensions.

Philadelphia beat the Red Bulls 2-0 at home on July 12.

