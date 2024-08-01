TORONTO — After winning titles in Hungary with Ferencvarosi TC, Henry Wingo wanted to return to North America. And Toronto FC was delighted to welcome the American defender.

"He's going to offer a lot to the team," said Toronto coach John Herdman, happy to answer a question that wasn't related to the Olympic drone scandal in which he, as a former Canada coach, has found himself entangled. "He's going to offer an energy, a verve to that right-hand side."

Herdman also cited the versatility and "technical quality" of the 28-year-old from Seattle.

Wingo has played predominantly at right fullback in a back four, but spent time last season as a centre back in a three-man backline after Ferencvarosi went through a coaching change. He has also seen time at wingback.

Wingo spent three seasons at the University of Washington before signing a homegrown contract with the Seattle Sounders in January 2017. He then headed to Europe, playing for Norway's Molde FK in 2019 and 2020.

He played the next four seasons for Ferencvarosi, making more than 100 appearances across all competitions including UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League qualifying play. He won four league titles and one Hungarian Cup along the way with the Budapest-based team.

"I think I definitely ticked a lot of boxes while I was over there," said Wingo. "Some guys go over there and don't reach those levels. And I was happy to do so. I felt like I definitely achieved a lot of what I set out to do.

"Of course there's always more you could have done or felt like you could have done. But I was ready at that point to move back in this direction."

Herdman likes his experience, both in MLS and Europe, and ability to play several positions.

"He's won at different clubs," said the coach. "But more importantly he's played as a centre back and a fullback, so he can bring the best of both worlds to Toronto FC."

While Wingo has not played a competitive game since the end of May, he has already made an impression in training.

"He looks great," said Toronto defender Shane O'Neill. "On the pitch he looks dynamic. He looks good on the ball. And the most important thing … he seems like a really good guy for the group. It's been a great addition to the team."

It's early days, but Wingo feels at home already.

"It's been wonderful," said the defender set to wear No. 30 for TFC. "I really appreciate all the people who have helped me settle in so far."

Out of contract with Ferencvarosi, Wingo wanted to come home to be closer to family and friends. But he has nothing but good things to say about Hungary and the storied franchise.

"It was a great 3 1/2 years," he said. "I was really fortunate to play for a club that had a really high standard. We competed in Europe (cup play) every single season, which was my goal when I moved over to Europe."

Toronto sent D.C. United US$75,000 in general allocation money for Wingo’s discovery rights, signing the defender through 2026 with an option for 2027.

Toronto hosts Mexico's Pachuca on Sunday in Leagues Cup play. Both teams have already advanced to the round of 32 thanks to Pachuca's penalty shootout win over the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday.

Mexico's Tigres or Inter Miami await TFC in the cup competition that features 47 teams from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

Mexico's Puebla, home to Canadian international forward Lucas Cavallini, was eliminated in a 2-1 loss to Tigres on Wednesday.

Saturday's Tigres-Miami and Sunday's Toronto-Pachuca games will determine who plays who in the first knockout round.

Herdman says Wingo is in "pre-season mode" but could make his debut off the bench Sunday.

"That's what I'm hoping. That should lay another foundation for some more (playing) time," he added.

While Toronto is 3,300 kilometres away from Seattle, Wingo noted the two cities have MLS history, having met in the 2016, '17 and '19 championship games (with Seattle winning in 2016 and '19).

"In my times coming here in the past I was attracted to the city, attracted to the club and the support that the team gets." said Wingo, whose girlfriend is scheduled to join him in several weeks. "A special place to play. It stood out compared to some of the other options that I had in the league."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024